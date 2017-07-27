Rajasthan: Dalit girl raped after she went to defecate in fields

A group of people protested against the incident outside the Sadulpur police station. State Congress Secretary Krishna Punia also had an altercation with the station house officer. (Representational Image) A group of people protested against the incident outside the Sadulpur police station. State Congress Secretary Krishna Punia also had an altercation with the station house officer. (Representational Image)

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped by four persons in Rajasthan’s Churu district when she had gone to relieve herself in a field last night, police said today. Enraged over the incident, a group of people protested outside the Sadulpur police station and vandalised a government hospital.

The four persons abducted the girl and took her to their rented accommodation, where they allegedly raped her, police said. The accused fled the spot. The girl was found lying unconscious by her family members, who informed police of the incident.

She was rushed to the Sadulpur government hospital, from where she was referred to Bhartiya Hospital in Churu. A group of people protested against the incident outside the Sadulpur police station. State Congress Secretary Krishna Punia also had an altercation with the station house officer.

DSP Sadulpur Raghuveer Sharma visited the Churu hospital but could not record the statement of the victim “as her condition was serious”. “We have registered a case and started investigation. Two person who live in her locality have been detained and are being questioned,” he said.

