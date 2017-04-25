Rajasthan: Dalit boy beaten up by four, one arrested

However, the police have denied reports that said the boy was forced to drink urine. However, the police have denied reports that said the boy was forced to drink urine.

The police on Monday arrested one person on charges of beating up a 12-year-old Dalit boy, along with three other people, in Balotara, near Barmer, on Sunday. Jaswant Singh was arrested after the boy’s uncle filed an FIR. The boy used to wash buses pulling up at the new bus stand in Balotara. According to the FIR, the accused told the boy to wash a bus. When he refused, they beaten him up.

“We have arrested one person. He told us that the child had stolen a mobile phone belonging to one of the four and that is why they thrashed him,” Balotara Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Mathur told The Indian Express.

“We have conducted a medical examination on the boy and the reports found the urine story to be false. As for the electric shock (allegedly subjected by the accused on the boy), we are still investigating it,” Mathur said.

