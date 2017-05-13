Rajasthan: Curfew in Banswara after communal tension

Indefinite curfew was imposed in Banswara town of Rajasthan late on Thursday night after two groups clashed over a religious site during the Shab-e-baraat festival. The clash broke out when a group of young men got into an altercation with another group while going to the old dargah in Khantwara area of Banswara, over 500 km from here.

According to the police, the situation got out of hand as both groups started throwing stones. They also pelted the police with stones. To bring the situation under control, the police then resorted to lathicharge and fired tear gas shells . The administration issued prohibitory orders in Kalika Mata, Gorakh Imli, Khatwara and Pathri Ganj areas of the city.

“There was stone pelting and arson from both sides. People from both the groups were equally at fault… some houses were set on fire. Four motorcycles had also been torched,” Banswara SP K R Rawat told The Indian Express. “Three people were injured in the clash. The situation is now under control. We are trying to talk to both the sides to restore peace,” he said.

