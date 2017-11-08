Rajasthan Criminal laws ordinance: High Court pulls up Vasundhara Raje govt

The media too cannot report on the accusation against such a person until the prosecution gets the go-ahead from the sanctioning authority. (Express Archive) The media too cannot report on the accusation against such a person until the prosecution gets the go-ahead from the sanctioning authority. (Express Archive)

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday pulled up the state government over The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, observing that it wants to “end democracy.”

A bench of Justices Govind Mathur and Vinit Kumar Mathur was hearing a petition filed by one Ajaj Ahmed. The court listed the matter for November 17.

The ordinance prohibits investigation without prior sanction against “a judge or a magistrate or a public servant”, acting or former, for any “act done by them while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of their official duties”. Under its provisions, the media too cannot report on the accusation against such a person until the prosecution gets the go-ahead from the sanctioning authority.

