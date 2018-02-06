Rajasthan: Cops to face action for political posts on social media

By: Express News Service | Jaipur | Published: February 6, 2018 5:17 am
- Bengaluru: Students sell pakodas in convocation robes to protest PM Modi's comments on employment
- Maldives Emergency LIVE UPDATES: MEA expresses concern over situation, asks Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel
- Murdered boy’s father meets CM Kejriwal: ‘Want justice, don’t care about religion’
Rajasthan Police have issued a circular warning strict disciplinary action against officers who post or circulate ‘political messages’ on social media or indulge in discussing the government’s policies. In the circular issued by the DGP, all officials have been instructed to make sure the message is conveyed to all police personnel. “All of you are instructed that in areas under your jurisdiction, you should take strict disciplinary action against any such misconduct by police officials,” reads the circular.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App