Rajasthan: Cops to face action for political posts on social media

Rajasthan Police have issued a circular warning strict disciplinary action against officers who post or circulate ‘political messages’ on social media or indulge in discussing the government’s policies. In the circular issued by the DGP, all officials have been instructed to make sure the message is conveyed to all police personnel. “All of you are instructed that in areas under your jurisdiction, you should take strict disciplinary action against any such misconduct by police officials,” reads the circular.

