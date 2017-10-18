Rajasthan cops go on mass leave over pay cut rumours

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government Tuesday announced implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendations for state government employees from October. (Photo for Representation Purpose) Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government Tuesday announced implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendations for state government employees from October. (Photo for Representation Purpose)

Over 250 policemen, some of whom had to give a Guard of Honour to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Jodhpur Monday, went on a day’s mass leave over ‘rumours’ that their pay scale would be reduced. However, the police commissionerate brought in replacements for the ceremony.“Over 250 policemen, including about 165-odd policemen from police lines, went on mass leave on Monday.

Some of these policemen were posted for the ceremonial Guard of Honour but they did not turn up and were replaced,” Jodhpur police commissioner Ashok Rathore said. “It is incorrect that he had to be accorded a Guard of Honour at the airport by the policemen; which may be accorded by the air-force personnel.

Technically, dignitaries are accorded a Guard of Honour at their place of stay or at the venue. So the Minister was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the venue,” Rathore said. Singh was on a visit to Jodhpur to inaugurate the West Zone Regional Training Centre of the IB.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government Tuesday announced implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendations for state government employees from October.

