Rajasthan Congress to hold protest on Tuesday against BJP govt

Claiming that Rajasthan has lagged in development in the past four years of BJP rule, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot said Sunday that his party’s district committees will organise protests on Tuesday. In a statement, he accused the BJP government of having a “failed tenure” and undertaking “anti-people” policies.

Pilot said the BJP government has failed to deliver on the promises it made to people even though it has completed four years of governance in the state. Corruption, inflation and crimes have increased in the BJP rule and it has failed to deliver on public welfare works, he said, adding that the state was lagging in education and medical sectors, and communal harmony has been disturbed. The government was yet to waive the loans of farmers, he added.

