Rajasthan: Congress MLAs seek farm loan waiver, hold protest

Congress MLAs on Tuesday announced an indefinite sit-in inside the main hall of Rajasthan Assembly demanding a complete farm loan waiver and repeal of ‘black law’ — The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Congress MLAs staged a sit-in during the course of House proceedings on Tuesday afternoon and continued it after the House adjourned for the day. Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi said the state government is ignoring the demands of farmers and has put off a waiver by merely constituting a high-powered committee. After a 13-day farmer protest in Shekhawati region last month, the Rajasthan government had announced farm debt waiver up to Rs 50,000 but constituted an 11-member committee on October 1 to study its implementation. The government had asked the committee to submit its report in a month.

“Rather than waiving Rs 50,000 and constituting a committee, the government should announce a complete farm loan waiver because demonetisation and GST have broken the back of farmers,” Dudi said. He said the farmers are not getting support prices for their crops and have been committing suicide. Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs had stormed the well during House proceedings and raised slogans seeking a complete farm loan waiver. “We raised the issue of a complete waiver of farmer debt inside the Assembly but the government did not pay any heed to it. So we are staging a sit-in to press for our demands. Till our demands are met, the members of Congress Legislature Party will continue the sit-in inside the Assembly and sleep here itself,” Congress MLA Dhiraj Gurjar said.

“When a waiver can be announced for UP and Punjab, then why don’t they announce one in Rajasthan?” he asked. The protesting MLAs are also seeking a repeal of The Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2017. RS bypoll on Nov 16 The bypoll to the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by M Venkaiah Naidu on becoming the Vice-President will be held on November 16, the Election Commission said Tuesday. Naidu was a member of the upper house from Rajasthan.

