Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje pressured MPs not to attend Modi swearing-in, says Ghanshyam Tiwari

BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari on Thursday accused Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje of attempting to thwart PM Narendra Modi’s 2014 swearing-in by pressuring MPs from Rajasthan not to attend the event. The BJP central disciplinary committee had recently issued Tiwari a notice seeking his explanation for his alleged anti-party activities, including allegedly floating a parallel outfit, colluding with Opposition and not attending important party meetings.

Tiwari, a vocal Raje critic, accused the Chief Minister of “maligning” the Modi Cabinet’s image by reopening an old rape case against Nihalchand Meghwal, then the only central minister from Rajasthan.

“On that historic day (in 2014), due to her own petty selfish reasons, she gathered MPs from Rajasthan at Bikaner house… and pressured them to not attend the swearing-in ceremony…. She didn’t stop at that. When Nihalchand was made minister (of state) she got an old case re-opened against him in Rajasthan,” Tiwari said in statement.

Last week, Tiwari had responded to the party’s notice, which he said was his first reply, in which he cited a threat to his life. In his second reply on Thursday, Tiwari cited purported “indisciplinary activities” by Raje after the 2008 Assembly polls, which the BJP had lost.

