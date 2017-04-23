Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje pitches for lower tax on marble, sandstone under GST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today made a case for keeping Kota stone, marble, sandstone and granite in the lower slab of 5 per cent under the GST. Tax rates on various goods and services will be decided by the GST Council on the recommendation of the Fitment Committee.

“Kota stone, marble, sandstone and granite are taxed at higher rates in other states. The Fitment Committee might decide to fit… (these products) in higher tax slabs. “I request for consideration of putting marble, Kota Stone, sandstone and granite in lower slab of 5 per cent,” Raje said while speaking at the third meeting of the Niti Aayog’s Governing Council here.

While the GST Council has decided on a four-tier rate structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, its Fitment Committee will devise a formula for tax rate to be levied on different products and services under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime from July.

Raje further said, “To ensure that every resident is empowered to improve quality of life, we are in process of development of ‘Khush-hali Index’ based on transactional real time data.”

Noting that this will enable the state to take care of the gaps based on social-economic and geo-spatial analysis, Raje requested Niti Aayog to partner with Rajasthan for the exercise so that after successful rollout, learning can be shared with other states as well.

