Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje condoles demise of BJP MP Sanwar Lal Jat

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday condoled the death of former Union minister and BJP MP from Ajmer Sanwarlal Jat. Jat, 62, passed away in Delhi this morning. “He was an active public representative and a strong farmer leader of the state. Throughout his life, he worked devotedly for the welfare of different sections of the society including farmers, livestock breeders, poor and the backward.

“All of us have suffered irreparable damage from his demise,” Raje said in her condolence message. The chief minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the shock. The Rajasthan government has announced a one-day state mourning over his death tomorrow. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and ministers of the state government have expressed deep sorrow and grief over Jat’s demise.

Jat’s body will be brought from Delhi to Jaipur today. The body will be kept at the BJP headquarters in Jaipur where prayers will be offered, a state government release said. The last rites will be performed tomorrow in Jat’s native village Gopalpura.

Jat had served as Minister of State for Water Resources in the Narendra Modi government. Prime Minister Modi also condoled the passing away of the leader.

The BJP MP had collapsed during a meeting chaired by party president Amit Shah at Jaipur last month, following which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sawai Man Singh Hospital there. Jat was airlifted to the AIIMS from Jaipur after his condition had turned critical.

