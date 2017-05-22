Rajasthan CM must clarify stand on allegations raised by BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot (File Photo) Sachin Pilot (File Photo)

PCC President Sachin Pilot on Monday said that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje should clear her stand on the allegations levelled by her party MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari. “What Tiwari has alleged and highlighted are the issues which the Congress party has been raising from the last three-and-a-half-years. The chief minister should either deny or clear her stand on the issues publicly,” Pilot said at a press conference here.

Earlier this month, BJP has served a show-cause notice to Tiwari for “anti-party activities”. In his reply, the BJP MLA had claimed that he did not attend party meetings and events due to threat to his life, and that he will not bow down to the “corrupt and inferior leadership”.

Pilot also demanded from the chief minister to demand a special package for the state. “The situation of farmers in Rajasthan is worst. It is the first time that farmers had to commit suicide in the state. Lakhs of farmers are still waiting for compensation for damage to crops even after one year but the state government is not serious,” he said. Pilot said the Congress will raise the issues of farmers prominently in the assembly and on the roads.

