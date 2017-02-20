Rajasthan Cabinet to conduct e-auction of all mines

Rajasthan Cabinet on Monday amended its mining policy-2015 and decided to conduct e-auctions of all mines in the state. (Source: PTI Photo) Rajasthan Cabinet on Monday amended its mining policy-2015 and decided to conduct e-auctions of all mines in the state. (Source: PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Cabinet on Monday amended its mining policy-2015 and decided to conduct e-auctions of all mines in the state. In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, it was decided that mines would be leased through e-tendering in order to bring further transparency and increase competition, state parliamentary affair minister Rajendra Rathore said.

Under the amended policy, new mines will be leased for 50 years whereas quarry license will be issued for 30 years. License of those mines and quarries expiring on March 31, 2022 has been extended till March 31, 2025, he said.

Lock-in period to transfer mining lease has been reduced from two years to one year, Rathore said.

The Cabinet has also decided to constitute Rajasthan Medical College Society to oversee functioning of eight new medical colleges.

Headed by the state medical and health education minister, the society will look into faculty appointment, fees regulation and other issues.

The Cabinet also amended mass marriage and grant rules-2009. Apart from district collectors, SDMs and programme officer of women and child development department have been given the powers of registering marriages.

In mass marriages, couples will now get Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 10,000 whereas organisers will get Rs 3,000 per couple.