Top News
  • Rajasthan bypolls: Rahul Gandhi not in Congress list of star campaigners

Rajasthan bypolls: Rahul Gandhi not in Congress list of star campaigners

Congress’ campaigners include national general secretary Avinash Pande, former CM Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot, among others.

By: Express News Service | Jaipur | Published: January 12, 2018 3:23 am
rahul gandhi, Congress, rajasthan bypolls, Rahul Gandhi, Ajmer bypolls, Alwar bypolls, Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Related News

The BJP and the Congress Thursday announced their list of star campaigners for the bypolls to Ajmer and Alwar parliamentary constituencies and Mandalgarh Assembly seat on January 29.

While the BJP list includes its top leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and several union ministers, the Congress list does not include its national president Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP list also includes CM Vasundhara Raje, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal among others.

Congress’ campaigners include national general secretary Avinash Pande, former CM Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot, among others.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 11: Latest News