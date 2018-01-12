Rajasthan bypolls: Rahul Gandhi not in Congress list of star campaigners

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

The BJP and the Congress Thursday announced their list of star campaigners for the bypolls to Ajmer and Alwar parliamentary constituencies and Mandalgarh Assembly seat on January 29.

While the BJP list includes its top leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and several union ministers, the Congress list does not include its national president Rahul Gandhi.

The BJP list also includes CM Vasundhara Raje, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal among others.

Congress’ campaigners include national general secretary Avinash Pande, former CM Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot, among others.

