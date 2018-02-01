Rajasthan bypolls: Congress wrests Mandalgarh Assembly seat from BJP, set for clean sweep in Ajmer, Alwar

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (right) and Pradesh Congress president Sachin Pilot have campaigned extensively in Ajmer Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (right) and Pradesh Congress president Sachin Pilot have campaigned extensively in Ajmer

The Congress on Thursday produced a stunning performance in Rajasthan as it wrested Mandalgarh Assembly seat from BJP with a margin of 12,976 votes and surged ahead of its rivals in Ajmer and Alwar parliamentary seats in the bypolls, as per the Election Commission sources.

In Mandalgarh, BJP’s Shakti Singh Hada was maintaining a lead in the beginning, however, Congress candidate Vivek Dhakad gradually reduced the margin and emerged as the winner after securing 70146 votes.

In Alwar, Congress candidate Karan Singh Yadav was leading by 1,44,914 votes over his nearest rival, Jaswant Yadav from the BJP, after over 80 per cent of counting. Yadav had garnered 5,20,434 votes. In Ajmer, Congress’ Raghu Sharma was maintaining a lead of 81,223 votes over BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Lamba after almost 66 per cent of counting.

Considered as a prestige battle for Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, the results have come as a big setback for the ruling BJP, which is battling an anti-incumbency factor ahead of Assembly elections due later this year. Notably, the BJP had won all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2014 general elections. Prior to the bypoll, a miffed Rajput community had announced its support for the Congress in all the three seats.

Reflecting on his party’s performance, Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot said CM Raje should resign on moral grounds. “After failing to appease voters over religion, the BJP tried polarising them over caste…It is a victory of people, party workers and all leaders,” he said at a press conference.

The bypolls on all three seats was necessitated after sudden deaths of BJP MP from Ajmer Sanwarlal Jat, MP from Alwar Mahant Chand Nath Yogi and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari. The party, which wrested power from the Congress in 2013 in Rajasthan, had 161 MLAs in the House of 200.

