Rajasthan bypolls: Ajmer, Alwar record 63.74%, Mandalgarh 78.69% polling

Rajasthan maintained its good run at voter turnout with a tentative 63.74 per cent polling for Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha bypolls, while the Mandalgarh Vidhan Sabha segment witnessed 78.69 per cent polling on Monday. In Ajmer, Congress’s Raghu Sharma is facing BJP’s Ramswarup Lamba among a total of 23 candidates. Ajmer witnessed 65.40 per cent voting, among 18,43,021 electors. There was a minor scuffle at a polling booth between local MLA and Rajasthan’s primary and secondary education minister Vasudev Devnani with a Congress worker in Ajmer.

In Alwar, Congress’ Dr Karan Singh Yadav faces BJP’s Dr Jaswant Singh Yada. Alwar witnessed 62.13 per cent polling, among a total of 18,27,066 electors. In Mandalgarh, which witnessed 78.69 per cent polling, BJP’s Shakti Singh Hada faces Congress’s Vivek Dhakar among a total of 8 candidates. There were 2,31,240 electors in the Assembly. The polling was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported, officials said.

