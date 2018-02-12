Rajasthan budget 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Vasundhara Raje govt offers farm loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000

Rajasthan budget 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said a farmer loan relief commission will be set up to address the issues of farmers. (file photo) Rajasthan budget 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said a farmer loan relief commission will be set up to address the issues of farmers. (file photo)

The Rajasthan government Monday announced a one-time loan waiver of up to Rs 50,000 for small and marginal farmers at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore to the state exchequer. Presenting the state budget in the Assembly, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said a farmer loan relief commission will be set up to address the issues of farmers.

Opposition Congress members created a ruckus in the House after Raje’s announcement. They said it betrayed the interests of the farmers and demanded a full loan waiver.

Raje, who holds the finance portfolio, also announced a hike in honorarium to Anganwadi workers and free travel for those above the age of 80 years in state transport buses. An underpass from Ramniwas garden to Delhi road was also announced to ease traffic woes. Setting up of biogas plants in cow shelters was also among the other key announcements.

Rajasthan, which goes to polls later this year, became the third BJP-ruled state after Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh to announce a loan waiver scheme in September following wide-spread farmers’ protest.

The Raje government had announced a Rs 20,000 crore package after a two-week long protest by thousands of farmers in Sikar. After the announcement, the farmers ended their sit-in protest.

