Rajasthan Budget 2017 live updates: Govt to spend Rs 6000 cr on clean drinking water scheme

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is presenting the state financial budget for fiscal year 2017-18 in the Assembly.

Here are the live updates

1:25 pm: Police training school to be set up in Udaipur; Govt to take more steps to make it easier for registration of startups under the Startup India programme.

1:24 pm: Cigarettes will get more expensive.

1:22 pm: The chief minister is now talking about the state government’s steps to tackle taxes once GST comes into effect.

1:15 pm: 2039 villages will get clean drinking water, says CM

1:11 pm: The govt will spend over Rs 6000 crore on clean drinking water scheme, says CM

1:10 pm: CM earmarks Rs 10 crore to develop grasslands for conservation of Great Indian Bustard.

