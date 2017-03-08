Rajasthan Budget 2017 live updates: Govt to spend Rs 6000 cr on clean drinking water scheme

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is presenting the state financial budget for fiscal year 2017-18 in the Assembly.
Here are the live updates
1:25 pm: Police training school to be set up in Udaipur; Govt to take more steps to make it easier for registration of startups under the Startup India programme.
1:24 pm: Cigarettes will get more expensive.
1:22 pm: The chief minister is now talking about the state government’s steps to tackle taxes once GST comes into effect.
1:15 pm: 2039 villages will get clean drinking water, says CM
1:11 pm: The govt will spend over Rs 6000 crore on clean drinking water scheme, says CM
1:10 pm: CM earmarks Rs 10 crore to develop grasslands for conservation of Great Indian Bustard.