‘I am poor, I get ration from govt’, read walls of BPL families in Rajasthan’s Dausa

The report also stated that people who refused to comply with the order to mark their homes would be excluded from the list of beneficiaries. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) The report also stated that people who refused to comply with the order to mark their homes would be excluded from the list of beneficiaries. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Walls outside many houses in Rajasthan’s Dausa district were found painted with this message: “I am poor and I get ration from from National Food Security Act (NFSA)'”, reported ANI. Surendra Singh, CEO, Zila Parishad Dausa, told ANI this was done in an attempt “to identify families under BPL and NFSA scheme, we had got directions on this.” He added it was done on the directions of the state government. BPL families are supposed to get 10 kg of wheat under the NFSA.

There are about 50,000 homes in Sikrai and Bandikui tehsil of Dausa district, which have the same marking outside the homes of the homes of people living below the poverty line, reported The Asian Age. The report also stated that people who refused to comply with the order to mark their homes would be excluded from the list of beneficiaries. However, some have not received ration for months despite having the declaration.

It is not a new practice and the district administration in Bhilwara had marked BPL houses with a yellow patch with the name of the beneficiary and identification number, states the report.

Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Rajendra Singh Rathore said the practice of identifying BPL families by writing BPL outside their homes was allegedly started by the previous Congress government. “The practice was started under then chief minister Ashok Gehlot and today he is politicising this matter,” Asian Age quoted him as saying.

ANI reports that the villagers also claimed they were told they will be paid Rs 750 if they allowed their homes to be marked. “Even when we opposed, they painted our walls with this message. We feel very humiliated but what can we do. The government is just making fun of us by painting this,” said a villager.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd