Rajasthan BJP’s 2-day working committee meeting begins

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Express Photo) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Express Photo)

The Rajasthan BJP’s working committee meeting began here Sunday with Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje presiding over it. Over 200 members of the party is participating in the two-day meeting. Discussion on the GST issue and on the organisational structure of the state unit of the BJP will be held at the meeting Monday. After the meeting, Raje will hold a road show here.

Addressing the meeting today, state BJP chief Ashok Parnami said, “The party has instilled a trust in the people of the country that only the BJP can lead the nation on a fast-paced growth and development in all spheres.”

He also praised the chief minister for inking of the revised MoU of Rs 43,129 crore with state oil firm HPCL and the Rajasthan government for an oil refinery in Barmer district and said Rs 40,000 crore was saved after the renegotiation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now