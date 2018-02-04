Rajasthan bypoll debacle a ‘wake-up call’, says CM Vasundhara Raje; tells MLAs to promote development work

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/Files) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/Files)

Describing the BJP’s drubbing at the hands of Congress in the recently held bypolls in Rajasthan as a “wake-up call”, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has directed party MLAs to popularise the development work done by the ruling party among the masses. At a BJP legislative meeting in Jaipur, CM Raje said that there was no need to lose hope over the bye-election result, PTI reported quoting party sources.

In a major setback to the BJP, the Congress swept bypolls in the Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats and Mandalgarh assembly seat. The results indicated a massive swing in vote share towards the Congress.

BJP state president and MLA Ashok Parnami said the party was analysing the results. He said the government left no stone unturned in carrying out development in the state and hoped that the party would retain power in the next Assembly elections due later this year.

Others who addressed the BJP meeting were chief whip Kalulal Gurjar and deputy chief whip Madan Rathore.

Envisioning an uncertain future in the Assembly elections due to be held later this year, the party wants to take remedial measures to ensure that the Opposition does not score in any constituency.

The tenure of the present government ends January 2019 and the desert state is likely to go to polls in November or December when candidates will fight to win close to 200 seats.

