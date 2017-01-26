Rajasthan: BJP MLA cries conspiracy as man tries self-immolation

A 20-year-old man tried to set the BJP MLA Atru Rampal Meghwal ablaze by pouring inflammable liquid on him but failed as the legislator’s supporters pulled him aside in Baran district of Rajasthan. The police have lodged a case in this connection against the man who is absconding after the incident.

Meghwal, however, alleged that it was a “politically motivated conspiracy” against him by his opponents.

The MLA was on a visit to his Baran city constituency last evening to address the people’s grievances when around 7.30 PM a man, identified as Charav Saxena came out of the crowd, greeted him and suddenly threw a bottle with some liquid on him, SHO Vijay Shankar Sharma said.

The supporters overpowered the man as he was about to light a match stick, thwarting Saxena’s attempt following which he managed to flee from the spot, he said. The investigation into the matter is underway, the SHO said.

Meghwal termed the incident a “politically motivated conspiracy” and claimed some opposition leaders are scared and disheartened over the sanction of developmental projects in his area and are getting the goons to murder him.

Whereas, Sharma said the exact reason behind the incident has not been ascertained yet.

Based on a complaint by the BJP legislator, a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or using criminal force to deter a public servant from performing duty) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was lodged against Saxena, a resident of Baran city, Sharma said.

A search is on to nab the accused youth, he added. The MLA said he did not know Saxena, nor did he had any enmity with him, the SHO said.