Rajasthan BJP leaders ‘shocked’, say no law and order problem in state

A screengrab of Shambhulal Regar, the main accused in the case. The victim Afrazul (inset) was hacked and burnt alive in Rajasthan allegedly over an affair. A screengrab of Shambhulal Regar, the main accused in the case. The victim Afrazul (inset) was hacked and burnt alive in Rajasthan allegedly over an affair.

BJP leaders in Rajasthan have said they were “shocked” at the murder of a migrant labourer in Rajsamand, but said it was an “isolated” incident and that “the law and order situation in the state is intact”. Of five BJP leaders The Indian Express spoke to, at least two blamed the insensitivity towards “religious feelings” for recent incidents in the state, including the lynching of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan and Ummar in Alwar while they were transporting cows.

Hariom Singh Rathore, BJP MP from Rajsamand, said the recent murder in the district cannot be termed communal violence. “There is no communally charged situation in Rajasthan and my constituency has been very peaceful. We cannot blame the BJP or the Congress for it. Its an act of a perverted mind,” Rathore told The Indian Express. According to Rathore, there could be an “equal and opposite reaction to every action”. “He (accused) seems to have been influenced by the hate videos on social media. He must have been perturbed by what has been happening.” His party colleague Arjunlal Meena, MP from Udaipur, too did not believe there was a communally charged atmosphere in the state. Both Rathore and Meena agreed that national leaders of any party should not make “provocative statements or remarks” to “encourage” people to take law into their hands. Meena said, “Leaders should be conscious of the fact that they are followed and no one should pollute minds by making negative remarks.”

The state government has come under criticism for CM Vasundhara Raje’s silence over such incidents. Devji Mansinghram Patel, party MP from Jalore, insisted that the government has been strict with unruly elements and has taken stringent action in the other incidents too. “You cannot blame the BJP government for them. If a terrorist attack happened under the Congress rule, would you say Congress leaders are terrorists?” said Patel, currently campaigning in Gujarat.

“There is no question of any problem with law and order,” said Narpat Singh Rajvi, a party MLA. He even blamed the Meo Muslims from Haryana for “continuing with illegally transporting cows” for violence involving cow vigilantes. “Unnecessarily, they hurt religious feelings. Despite all these incidents, cows are being illegally transported,” he said. Rajvi denied that there has been any delay in the government taking action in these incidents.

However, dissident BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari demanded that Raje step down. “It’s a law and order issue and the Chief Minister is responsible. Raje has to step down.” “No one from the government or party will speak against the CM. Because there is an atmosphere of fear in the state,” Tiwari said.

