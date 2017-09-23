Rajasthan’s self-styled godman Baba Falahari arrested on charges of sexual assault

According to the police, Baba Falahari had been visiting the woman’s residence for quite a long time. According to the police, Baba Falahari had been visiting the woman’s residence for quite a long time.

Baba Falahari, a self-styled godman, was arrested on Saturday by Alwar Police in Rajasthan, days after a woman from Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur had lodged a sexual assault complaint against him, reported ANI. Earlier on September 20, the 70-year-old self-styled godman was booked for sexually exploiting the 21-year-old woman.

The woman had lodged a complaint against Kaushlendra Prapanacharya Falahari Maharaj in Bilaspur alleging that he sexually exploited her at his ashram located in Alwar on August 7. “Bilaspur police have sent the complaint here. We have registered a case of sexual exploitation and initiated investigation,” SHO Aravali police station, Hemraj Meena, had said. He said they visited the ashram of the accused from where it was found that he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Alwar.

According to the police, the accused had been visiting the woman’s residence for quite a long time. According to preliminary investigation, the woman had got an internship after completing her law studies. She visited the Baba Falahari’s ashram on August 7 to donate some money following which he allegedly sexually exploited her. Baba Falahari apparently has a sprawling ashram and several domestic and international devotees revere him, police said.

