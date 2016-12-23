Rajasthan ATS officer allegedly kills woman before shooting self

Police cordoned off the spot where a Rajasthan ATS cop was found dead in a car along with a woman. (Source: ANI) Police cordoned off the spot where a Rajasthan ATS cop was found dead in a car along with a woman. (Source: ANI)

A Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer has allegedly killed a woman before shooting himself with his service revolver in a car in Jaipur’s Jagatpura area on Thursday evening. According to a Hindustan Times report, the officer left behind a two-page suicide note in which he apologised to his wife for having chosen ‘the wrong path’ while claiming that the woman was ‘blackmailing’ him.

Ashish Prabhakar, who was an additional superintendent of police, and the unidentified woman were found inside a locked car with bullet injuries on their foreheads. The officer, reportedly, had notified the police control room to keep a check on a suspicious SUV at the incident spot before allegedly committing suicide.

In his suicide note, Prabhakar had alleged that he was being harassed by some people while mentioning a few contact numbers and Facebook profiles. The bodies were subsequently taken for post-mortem after forensic experts conducted investigations into the incident. According to preliminary investigation, both had a heated argument before the incident.

Prabhakar had played a pivotal role in the arrest of Mohammad Sirajuddhin, who was seen as an IS sympathi”ser. He had joined field duties at the Rajasthan Police Academy recently.

