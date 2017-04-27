Rajasthan Assembly Speaker suspends 14 Opposition MLAs

Rajasthan Assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal on Wednesday suspended 14 opposition lawmakers after a ruckus in the house even as the GST bill was passed. The suspended legislators include 12 from the Congress, one from BSP and an independent. The ruckus started during the question hour when Meghwal refused to allow Congress chief whip Govind Singh Dotasara to ask a supplementary question. Opposition lawmakers stormed into the well of the assembly in protest. The Speaker ordered marshals to restore order in the house after a few warnings. After the proceedings resumed, BJP chief whip Kalulal Gurjar’s resolution for suspending the lawmakers was passed by voice vote before the Speaker announced the suspension.

Initially the lawmakers were suspended for a year. The suspension of Congress lawmakers was later reduced to one day after the party leaders talked to Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Meghwal. But Independent MLA Hanuman Beniwal and BSP MLA Manoj Nyangli still face a one-year suspension. The Speaker has made reduction of their suspension conditional to their apology.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot accused the BJP of crushing voices of the opposition. “There is chaos and lawlessness in the state. People are being murdered in broad daylight and yet when we try to raise these issues, this is the result. It is like the murder of democracy,” Pilot said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now