Rajasthan Assembly Speaker: Dalit leaders continue to be “slaves” of political parties

An Ambedkar statue. Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna (Representational Image) An Ambedkar statue. Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna (Representational Image)

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Kailash Meghwal today said that the people from weaker sections have not received their share post independence and even elected Dalit leaders continue to be “slaves” of their political parties.

“People from SC and ST have been suppressed for years and their issues are still unresolved. They have not received their justified share even after independence,” Meghwal said at a programme at the Rajasthan High Court here.

“We can say anything politically, but this is what the reality is,” he said. Dalits, he said, had not got their due political share. “Where is our political share? We, leaders from Scheduled Castes category come as elected leaders and are representatives of Dalits. But we are slaves of our political parties,” he commented.

He praised Chief Justice of Supreme court J S Khehar’s comments that political parties must be held accountable for the election manifesto. “This is a good thing that the Chief Justice of Supreme court has posed a question about the accountability of political parties regarding the implementation of election manifesto,” he said.

