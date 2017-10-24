Rajasthan Assembly revokes suspension of two MLAs

On Tuesday, as soon as the House assembled, BSP MLA Pooranmal Saini requested the speaker to revoke the suspension, saying the chief minister also wanted the same. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/Files) On Tuesday, as soon as the House assembled, BSP MLA Pooranmal Saini requested the speaker to revoke the suspension, saying the chief minister also wanted the same. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras/Files)

The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday revoked the suspension of two MLAs – one Independent and another from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

BSP MLA Manoj Kumar and Independent MLA Hanuman Beniwal, along with 12 other Congress MLAs, were suspended for one year on April 26 for indiscipline.

The suspension of all the 12 Congress members was reduced to one day on the very day of suspension following their apology.

On Tuesday, as soon as the House assembled, BSP MLA Pooranmal Saini requested the speaker to revoke the suspension, saying the chief minister also wanted the same.

Subsequently, the speaker made a proposal which was passed by the House through voice vote following which the suspension was revoked.

