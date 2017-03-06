Rajasthan Assembly passes State Commission for Backward Classes Bill

The Rajasthan Assembly on Monday passed the State Commission for Backward Classes Bill, 2017 with a voice vote following a debate on the various reservation related issues raised by the legislators. The Bill will replace the Rajasthan Commission for Backward Classes Ordinance, 2016 promulgated on October 21 last year by Governor Kalyan Singh as the Assembly was not in session.

Tabling the Bill, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Arun Chaturvedi said that in pursuance of the directions of the Supreme Court in Indra Sawhney and others vs Union of India and others, the Rajasthan State Commission for Backward Classes was constituted by the state government order in 2007.

He further said that the Rajasthan High Court had also directed the state government to appoint a permanent commission for backward classes by enacting a suitable legislation.

“In order to implement the above direction of the Rajasthan High Court and to provide statutory status to the Rajasthan State Commission for Backward Classes, the state government has decided to bring a legislation for constitution of the commission, which will work as a permanent mechanism to advise the state government for inclusion and complaints of over-inclusion or under inclusion of any category of backward classes,” Chaturvedi said.

The minister said that the state government is committed in providing reservation to special backward classes and economically backward classes.