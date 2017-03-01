Rajasthan assembly adjourned for day after disruptions on SBC quota

BJP are ready to discuss the issue but the opposition doesn’t want the house to function, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore. (File Photo) BJP are ready to discuss the issue but the opposition doesn’t want the house to function, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore. (File Photo)

The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned for the day after heated arguments between the opposition and the ruling BJP on Specially Backward Class reservation issue. The House was earlier in the day also adjourned for an hour following disruption during the Question Hour. While opposition Congress members trooped into the Well demanding the government clarified its stand on reservation to SBCs during the Question Hour, the BJP legislators, including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore, denied, saying the issue was not permissible in the House.

“We are ready to discuss the issue as per the rules. The government is committed on the issue. But, opposition does not want the House to function,” said Rathore. Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi and opposition chief whip Govind Singh Dotasara alleged that the government did not want to answer “peoples’ matter”. They claimed that the government was trying to “press down” the opposition and the Gujjar youths who were protesting from last several days.

“4,000 Gujjar youths were recruited for government jobs under the SBC quota but they have not got appointment yet. They are forced to take extreme step by the government,” Dudi alleged. Amid rising conflict, the Assembly Speaker started the House business and expressed condolence on the demise of Sikkim and Kerala Governor P Shivshankar. He then asked the assembly members to observe two-minute silence.

Soon after, the members started debating on SBCs reservation following which the House was adjourned for the day after 20 minutes of Zero Hour. Earlier at 11.00 AM during Question Hour, BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari alleged that questions were being deliberately postponed by the government. The opposition echoed Tiwari’s remark and added that 15 questions have been postponed, even as Rathore maintained that the assembly secretariat functioning cannot be challenged. LoP Dudi then raised the SBC reservation issue following which the Speaker adjourned the House for an hour.