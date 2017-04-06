Rajasthan announces cow cess, 10% surcharge on stamp duty for cow protection

Photo for representation. Photo for representation.

Rajasthan government has imposed a 10% cow cess as surcharge on stamp duty for protection and propagation of cows in the state. The surcharge will be applicable on non-judicial instruments. The cess will have a bearing on costs of making documents like property sale or lease deeds, rent agreements, mortgage et al.

The Rajasthan government’s finance department released an order for the cow cess on March 31.

“In exercise of the powers conferred of the Rajasthan Stamp Act, 1998 and in supersession of this department’s notification, state government hereby orders surcharge at the rate of 10 per cent on stamp duty payable on all instruments for the purposes of conservation and propagation of cow and its progeny,” states the order.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had in her budget speech proposed the surcharge that will be used to fund basic infrastructure facilities and protection and propagation of cows.

The cow cess will not apply to Judicial stamps, revenue ticket and insurance tickets on account of exclusion from the order. The surcharge has been imposed on all non-judicial instruments.

Rajasthan is the only state in India which has a dedicated Cow Ministry. Late last year, Rajasthan government said that it needs at least ₹200 crore and up to ₹500 crore for the care and protection of its cattle whose population exceeds 5 lakh.

At present, the Rajasthan Cow Ministry is allocated 11% share of the entire land registrations revenue.

Last month, Punjab government had also given the nod for a cow cess in some cities. The cess in Punjab would be applicable on items like automobiles and utilities like electricity.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd