Rajasthan: Animal parts, gun recovered from farmer held after trap killed tiger

Five days after the death of a tiger in Rajasthan’s Sariska National Park, forest officials recovered animal parts along with an unlicensed gun and sword from the farmer who was arrested for setting up a wire trap that resulted in the death of tiger ST-11.

According to forest officials, the accused, Bhagwan Sahay Prajapat, is a resident of Kalameda village near the park.

“After questioning Prajapat, we have recovered charred remains of deer antlers weighing around 500 grams. An unlicensed gun and a sword were also recovered from Lilunda village on the basis of information given to us by Prajapat,” Ghazanafar Ali Zaidi, range forest officer, Sadar, Sariska, told The Indian Express on Friday.

