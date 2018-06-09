Rajasthan ambulance scam: Firm forged documents to secure contract, says CBI chargesheet

The chargesheet was filed by CBI Monday against three persons —Ravi Krishna, director of ZHL; Sweta Mangal, the then CEO of the company; Amit Antony Alex, then an employee of the company — along with ZHL itself. The chargesheet was filed by CBI Monday against three persons —Ravi Krishna, director of ZHL; Sweta Mangal, the then CEO of the company; Amit Antony Alex, then an employee of the company — along with ZHL itself.

M/S Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) had used forged documents to secure the contract for operating ambulance services in Rajasthan between 2010 and 2013, according to the CBI chargesheet pertaining to allegations of irregularities in operation of ambulances in Rajasthan during that period. The chargesheet was filed by CBI Monday against three persons —Ravi Krishna, director of ZHL and son of former Union minister and Congress leader Vayalar Ravi; Sweta Mangal, the then CEO of the company; Amit Antony Alex, then an employee of the company — along with ZHL itself.

According to the chargesheet, accessed by The Indian Express, it was found during investigation that while submitting its bid to National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), Rajasthan, ZHL had filed two documents — regarding its consortium with International Centre for Emergency Techniques (ICET), Netherlands —with forged signatures. This was allegedly done because without the added revenue of ICET, ZHL was not eligible as per the criteria of the Request of Proposal (RFP) drafted by the Rajasthan government while inviting bids for the contract.

“Investigation revealed that a criminal conspiracy was hatched, in pursuance of which M/S ZHL, dishonestly, fraudulently….prepared forged documents and used them as genuine because M/S ZHL was not eligible as per the eligibility criteria of the RFP regarding annual turnover of Rs 20 crore in any one of the last 3 years. But with the added revenues of ICET (the Consortium Partner), M/S ZHL was technically qualified for opening of financial bids,” says the chargesheet.

“Both these documents were signed by Smt Sweta Mangal on behalf of M/s ZHL and purportedly by Dr Subrato Das, authorised representative of ICET. Investigation revealed that both these documents contained forged signatures of Dr Subrato Das,” says the chargesheet. It adds that the signatures were forged by Alex. The forgery was confirmed after a comparison of handwriting samples at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, says the chargesheet. The probe also concluded that ZHL inflated bills.

The chargesheet says that during investigation, “no prosecutable evidence” emerged against former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, former state health minister A A Khan alias Duru Miya, state Congress chief Sachin Pilot, and Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, the then director of NRHM Rajasthan, who were also named as accused in the initial FIR.

ZHL CEO Naresh Jain had said in a statement on Tuesday, “Ziqitza Healthcare is confident that the company’s credentials and that of its former directors and former employee will be fully established through due process of law.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App