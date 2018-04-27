Rajasthan: After poll defeats, BJP tries damage control

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at the bjp office in New Delhi on thursday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at the bjp office in New Delhi on thursday. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

Hit by its rout in the by-elections and the local body polls in Rajasthan, a beleaguered BJP seems to have swung into action in the poll-bound state — both the party and the government have set in motion a series of damage control measures for social engineering and caste consolidation.

While the Union Cabinet’s decision Wednesday to cover three districts of the state under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution is expected to woo the tribal community, political moves like inducting Meena community leaders into the party, and naming National People’s Party chief Kirori Lal Meena and Madanlal Saini for the Rajya Sabha, would benefit the party electorally, party sources said. The national leadership has decided to change the head of the state unit and the new chief is expected to revamp the state organisation too.

With the national leadership assessing that infighting, personality clashes and indifferent approach to organisational issues have weakened the party and government in the state, it had asked the state unit president Ashok Parnami to resign from the post. Parnami quit last week.

Party sources said the central leadership may not oblige the demands of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who despite enjoying support of the majority of MLAs, has “earned too many enemies” during the last four years in the state unit. However, they said that the party cannot afford to antagonize the chief minister completely. Raje was in the national capital to meet party chief Amit Shah and the latter is expected to visit the state soon to take stock of issues, sources said.

Sources said the chief minister was unhappy with the names doing the rounds for the state unit president’s post and the meeting was to apprise the leadership “of the ground situation in the state, the steps taken by the state organisation and the government to improve the party’s prospects and the reservations over the proposed names for the state president”, sources said. However, BJP sources said the top leadership was “keen on taking over organisation matters” as they considered the state unit had failed in keeping things in order.

Among the names doing the rounds was Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a Rajput. BJP leaders pointed out that the leadership was keen to placate many communities, including Rajputs, who have been upset with the BJP. Rajputs were disappointed with the government over the Padmaavat row.

Immediately after it lost the three bypolls two months ago, the BJP started planning a revamp of the organisation to improve the skewed caste equations and wooed leaders of several communities with positions. Meena, who left BJP a decade ago, was brought back to the party despite the not-so-cordial relations between him and the Chief Minister. Meena, who returned to the BJP fold along with Rajgarh-Laxmangarh MLA and wife Golma Devi and Sikrai (Dausa) MLA Geeta Verma on March 11, was declared as the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate the same evening.

NPP has four MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. Meena community votes are crucial for the BJP in the upcoming elections as it appeared to have lost the perception battle already, party leaders said. According to BJP leaders, around 40 seats, mostly in eastern and southern parts of the state, can be influenced by the community which makes up for 10 per cent of the state population.

