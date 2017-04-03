Rajasthan a natural ally: Malaysian PM

Malaysian Prime Minister Abdul Razak. Malaysian Prime Minister Abdul Razak.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mohammad Najib Bin Tun Abdul Razak on Sunday described Rajasthan as Malaysia’s “natural ally” and a land of opportunities. Addressing a high-level meeting at SMS Convention Centre in Jaipur on investment by Malaysian companies, Razak said that investors from his country were interested in tourism and several other sectors, pointing out that the state could employ the Malaysian firms’ expertise in construction, roads and highways and infrastructure development.

In her welcome address to the delegation, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia in 2015, saying that it was beginning of a new era of economic partnership between two countries and that the Malaysian PM’s present tour was next step in that direction.

The CM invited Malaysian companies for investment in infrastructure, tourism, water management, urban housing, transport and health, noting that Malaysia was already a partner with the state in the road development sector. She said that Rajasthan wanted to have special partnership with Malaysia in infrastructure development.

