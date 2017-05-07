Rajasthan: 6 children killed after tractor rams into trolley

6 people died, 21 others were injured in the accident. 6 people died, 21 others were injured in the accident.

Six children were killed and 21 others were injured after a tractor rammed into a trolley near Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. The accident occurred 12 km away from Sawai Madhopur near Kushalipura village at Lehsoda mod at around 10:45 Saturday night, Rajasthan Patrika reported. The victims were on their way to Khanpur from Daulatpura village to attend a wedding function on Sunday. The report adds that witnesses informed the police about the accident. The police are currently investigating the case.

