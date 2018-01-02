Rajasthan: 23 cases of cow-related violence in 2017

The data indicates that from January till the end of November, 23 cases of cow-related violence were lodged at police stations in various districts of the state. The data indicates that from January till the end of November, 23 cases of cow-related violence were lodged at police stations in various districts of the state.

Rajasthan saw at least 23 instances of cow-related violence in 2017, according to data with the state police.

The data indicates that from January till the end of November, 23 cases of cow-related violence were lodged at police stations in various districts of the state.

In September, the Rajasthan government appointed the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Crime, as the nodal officer for monitoring and preventing cases of cow vigilantism.

The appointment was made after the Supreme Court directed all state governments to appoint a senior police officer as the state nodal officer for this purpose.

The data shows that of the 23 cases of cow-related violence, five cases took place in Alwar and Sri Ganganagar each.

The data further shows that out of the 23 cases, police have filed chargesheet in only 12 instances with no case made out in five incidents and the investigation still pending in six cases.

In April, 55-year-old Haryana dairy farmer Pehlu Khan was lynched in Alwar district while he was transporting bovines purchased from a cattle market in Jaipur. In November, Umar, was shot dead while ferrying cows. his body was allegedly dumped on railway tracks by the assailants.

According to the data, which also includes cases of violence perpetrated by cow smugglers, Tonk and Chittorgarh districts have also witnessed three such instances each.

“We have notified all districts to ensure complete curbing of cow-related violence. Strong action will be taken against people involved in such incidents. We have directed them for quick disposal of the cases,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, ADGP and nodal officer appointed by the government.

