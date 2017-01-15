Rajasthan: 22,000 km roads built in last 5 years, says CM Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo/File) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo/File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje on Sunday said her government has constructed 2,000 km more roads against the target of 20,000 km of roads in the last five years. “The state government has constructed 22,000 km roads in the last five years and 10,000 km more would be built in next two years,” she said at a gathering in Etwa after laying the foundation stone of Gaita-Makhija overbridge to be built at a cost of around Rs 120 crore.

Speaking at another ceremony on the other end of the overbridge in Papdi village of Bundi district, Raje announced developmental projects worth Rs 262 crore.

Water bodies under the first phase of Jal Swavallamban Abhyan were built in 3,500 village and this has led to rise of groundwater level, the Chief Minister said.

She inaugurated a booklet on Mukhyamantri Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan and distributed scotties to meritorious students of Bundi district.

The Chief Minister also announced that a vegetable excellence centre would be set up in Chatarganj village of Bundi district at a cost of Rs 10 crore.