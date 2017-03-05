Rajasthan: 200 villagers fall ill due to food poisoning in Dholpur

Around 200 people were taken ill after they allegedly consumed stale food in Nasilpur village of Dholpur district, Rajasthan but most of them were sent home after medical aid. “Owing to critical condition, nearly two dozen were referred to Dholpur government hospital today,” block CMO Dr Mahesh Verma told reporters. He said that a feast was organised on March 1 and the food was distributed among the villagers for next couple of days.

After consuming stale food, nearly 200 people complained of loose motion and vomiting, he added. They were treated by a team of doctors in Nasilpur and most of them were sent home after giving primary medical aid. However, nearly two dozen people who complained of some complications were today referred to Dholpur government hospital for further treatment, Verma said.