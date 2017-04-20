Rajasthan: 18 arrested for parading couple naked

Eighteen people were arrested on charges of beating a young couple and parading them naked in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, police said on Thursday.

“We arrested nine people on Wednesday and nine more on Thursday under various sections including attempt to murder and the Rajasthan Prevention of Witch Hunting Act,” a police official said. The fathers of the young man and young woman have also been arrested.

A young man in early 20s was in relationship with a girl in a village. The two fled to Gujarat. The villagers claimed the two descended from the same blood lineage, were cousins and forced them to return to Rajasthan.

A video of the violence on Sunday went viral, alerting the police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now