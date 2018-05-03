Rajasthan: 27 killed, nearly 100 injured as dust storm, thunder showers wreck havoc

Vehicle ride past on a road during a dust storm in Bikaner (PTI Photo) Vehicle ride past on a road during a dust storm in Bikaner (PTI Photo)

At least 27 people have been killed and nearly a 100 injured after a high-intensity squall and thundershowers hit parts of Rajasthan. Several houses and electricity polls collapsed and trees were uprooted in the Matysya region in the early hours of Thursday, reported news agency PTI. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje expressed her condolences to the families affected and directed authorities to extend aid to the victims.

The government has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family members of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh to those with 60 per cent injuries and Rs 60,000 to people with 40 to 50 per cent injuries.

“So far, 27 people have died due to the disaster, including 12 in Bharatpur, 10 in Dholpur and 5 in Alwar. The squall was reported mainly in three districts,” Secretary, Disaster Management and Relief, Hemant Kumar Gera was quoted as saying by PTI. He added that contigency funds have been released to the respective district administration.

Raje tweeted this morning, “Have directed Ministers and concerned officials to affected areas to begin relief work immediately and restore utilities. An unfortunate incident, we have been working closely with local authorities to mitigate the situation. The Govt. stands firmly with its people in this time.”

In the wake of the disaster, Congress national general secretary Ashok Gehlot has cancelled his birthday celebrations at his official residence in Jaipur. “We are extremely grieved at the loss of lives in the state and stand with the victims in this hour of tragedy… I cancel all celebrations at my residence today. Blood donation camps and Janhit programs can be continued by organisers,” he said. According to Gehlot, over a 100 people have been injured in the dust storm.

