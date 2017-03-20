Rajasthan: 1,000 cartons of liquor seized

In a major haul, Crime branch of Rajasthan police today seized 1,000 cartons of liquor having an estimated worth of Rs 50 lakh being smuggled to Gujarat from Haryana. Acting on a tip-off, police stopped a container truck which was coming from Narnaul of Haryana, at check-post near Daulatpura toll plaza in Harmada police station area.

During the search, 1,000 cartons of liquor were found. When the driver could not give any satisfactory reply, we seized the liquor and container, DCP (crime), Vikas Pathak said.

Naurang Yadav (40), the driver of the container, who is a resident of Neemrana, was arrested and booked under the Sections of Excise Act, Pathak added.

