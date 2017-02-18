Rajan aide’s murder: His wife, a witness, deposes in court

Chhota Rajan (File Photo) Chhota Rajan (File Photo)

SEVEN YEARS after witnessing her husband getting shot, alleged Chhota Rajan aide Farid Tanasha’s wife deposed before a special court on Friday. Farid was shot dead inside his home on June 2, 2010. On Friday, Reshma Tanasha identified the two accused present in court as her husband’s shooters. Reshma told the court that the two had killed her husband in front of her and their daughter.

The 37-year-old became emotional during her deposition, but stuck to the statement she had made to the police as an eye-witness. She told the police that her husband was a member of the Rajan gang, had been in jail between 2005 and 2008 but was released later on bail. She further said that he was involved in social work and used to help members of their housing society who would frequently come to meet him at their home. “He did not leave home because of threats to his life and when he did, he would be accompanied by six persons including his driver and an armed bodyguard,” Reshma told the court.

She added that Farid did not leave home in the days leading up to the murder because he was not feeling well after the family returned from a trip to Ajmer for prayers, a few days before June 2. Describing the incident in detail, she said that on the night of June 2, 2010, at 9.45pm, she, her daughter and Farid were watching television in their ground floor home in Chembur. She was massaging his feet while he lay on bed. Suddenly, she saw two men enter their bedroom and fire on her husband and then they immediately fled. She then called a close aide of her husband who had left their home before the incident.

The aide, who has already deposed before court, rushed Farid to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. She told court that police later came to their home and made inquiries. She submitted that she had given a statement describing the assailants and had also later identified them in an identification parade at Taloja central jail in August, 2010. Reshma will be cross-examined during the next hearing. The prosecution has named 11 accused including the two assailants, claiming that the murder took place over a property dispute due to which gangster Bharat Nepali planned the conspiracy to kill Farid.