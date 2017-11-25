Raj Thackeray supports DSK: ‘Non-Marathi businessmen trying to destroy his reputation’

Raj Thackeray with investors of the DSK Group at Darode hall on Friday. Arul Horizon Raj Thackeray with investors of the DSK Group at Darode hall on Friday. Arul Horizon

RUSHIKESH GAWADE

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday expressed his support for beleaguered businessman D S Kulkarni and said the real estate developer was not a “cheater” but was only going through a troubled time. He alleged that some “non-Marathi businessmen were trying to destroy Kulkarni’s reputation”.

Thackeray also held a closed-door meeting with depositors and investors of the DSK Group, some of whom have moved court to recover their money, and appealed to them to stand behind Kulkarni and his company.

“This man has got into some trouble but he is not a cheater. Some non-Marathi people in Pune and Mumbai, who are connected with political parties, are trying to destroy a Marathi businessman. All Marathi people should transcend party politics, to come together and defeat the conspiracy to destroy a hardworking Marathi businessman like D S Kulkarni,” Thackeray told reporters after the meeting.

He said he had urged the investors to be patient, and assured them that he would arrange a meeting between them and Kulkarni. “I told the depositors that we will speak with D S Kulkarni soon. The investors who attended today’s

meeting seemed satisfied with the assurance and have asked me to arrange the meeting soon,” he said.

The Pune-based DSK Group, headed by Kulkarni, has interests in real estate and several other sectors. It is currently facing charges of cheating 2,774 investors to the tune of Rs 200 crore. On Thursday, the Bombay High Court had asked the DSK Group to identify a list of its properties that can be sold to pay the dues of its investors.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App