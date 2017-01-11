Raj Thackeray says his party open to tie-up

Raj Thackeray Raj Thackeray

With his support base shrinking by the day, MNS President Raj Thackeray on Tuesday said that he was ready to contemplate the possibility of electoral alliances if parties approach him. “If someone comes up with a proposal I will surely consider it,” said Thackeray.

The MNS has, in the past, spoken about a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena during the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Thackeray had then said that initial talks had started between the two parties, however, he did not get any response from his cousin and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray.

The BJP too, has been wooing Raj Thackeray in an attempt to cut the Sena down to size. The MNS has, however, been facing large-scale desertion from its ranks. Raj Thackeray’s statement is being seen more as an attempt to keep his party in the political limelight.

The MNS has not been able to make a dent in the city’s or the state’s political landscape inspite of having been in existence for over a decade. The party has also not been able to benefit from the ongoing tussle between the Sena and the BJP.