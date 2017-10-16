Raj Thackeray breaks silence: ‘dirty politics by Uddhav, he will regret it’

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray meets BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta at BMC headquarter on Wednesday.(Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray meets BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta at BMC headquarter on Wednesday.(Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

TWO days after six Maharashtra Navnirman Sena corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) joined the Shiv Sena, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday broke his silence, accusing Sena president Uddhav Thackeray of indulging in “dirty politics”. He warned his cousin brother would regret the move. The MNS now has a solitary corporator in the BMC. “Misinformation is being spread by the Sena that I sent the six corporators to the party. This is wrong. Why would I send six and keep one with me? The Sena has bought the corporators by paying them Rs 5 crore each. The evidence of this has come from its mouthpiece,” said the MNS chief in a hurriedly organised press conference here.

Raj accused the Sena president of betraying the “Marathi manoos” by inducting the MNS corporators. “I don’t know about the BJP but I never expected such dirty politics from the Sena. I will never forget it and they will realise it in the future,” said Raj, adding that henceforth there would be no “clapping” between the Sena and the MNS, but only “slapping”. Stating that he left the Sena because of dirty politics, he said, “I had informed Balasaheb before leaving the Sena. I have never done such kind of politics and will never indulge in it. Balasaheb never taught such dirty politics. In fact, I was fed up of such dirty politics in the Sena and decided to quit.”

Asked whether he had an inkling that the six MNS corporators were in discussions with the Sena, Raj said he got to know about it around a month-and-half back. “I called a meeting to ask them about it. They promised me they would not leave, even saying they would leave their wives but not the party. Since all of these six people kept themselves open in the market, I didn’t make any attempt to stop them. Their brains were corrupted by money,” Raj said.

Claiming that many BJP and Sena leaders were in touch with him back in 2009, Raj said he didn’t take them into the partyfold as he doesn’t believe in such politics. On Friday, six MNS corporators joined the Sena. The corporators’ induction into the Sena came a day after the BJP won a bypoll in Bhandup on Thursday and claimed it would soon install its mayor in the BMC. After the six MNS corporators joined the Sena, the latter’s tally in the BMC increased to 90 corporators, not counting the support of four Independent corporators. The BJP has 82 corporators after winning the Bhandup bypoll.

