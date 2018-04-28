Raise Doklam, CPEC issues with China: Congress to PM Modi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, PM “you look tense” on the visit. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, PM “you look tense” on the visit. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Friday hoping to open a new chapter in bilateral ties, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to raise New Delhi’s concerns and sensitivities regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Chinese build-up at Doklam plateau. He told the PM “you look tense” on the visit. However, extending his party’s support, he told Modi that India wants to hear him talk about these crucial issues — Doklam and CPEC — with China.

“Dear PM, Saw the live TV feed of your ‘No Agenda’ China visit. You look tense! A quick reminder: 1. DOKLAM. 2. China Pakistan Eco Corridor passes through POK. That’s Indian territory. India wants to hear you talk about these crucial issues. You have our support,” Rahul tweeted.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala, on the other hand, attacked the Prime Minister, asking whether he accepted the “failure” of his ministers to confront China on creation of a full-fledged military complex in Doklam as an abdication of their duty to the nation.

“As Modiji ‘hugs’ his friend President Xi Jinping today in Wuhan… will he remember his innate duty to protect India’s strategic interests and question China on occupation of Doklam impacting India’s national security?… India is facing increasingly aggressive China to intrude into the Chicken Neck-Siliguri Corridor by building a new road through South of Doklam (Gateway to the North East), but why is the Modi government clueless and incapable of sending a strong message to China?” he said.

“Doesn’t the latest satellite imagery… show creation of additional structures by China meters away from Indian Army posts? Has the Prime Minister and Defense Ministry taken note of it? Will Prime Minister Modi take up the issue in the summit with Chinese President today in Wuhan?…Modi may not be able to show red eyes as he loftily promised, but will he show the courage of conviction to do plain-speaking on Doklam and defend India’s interests?” he said in a series of tweets.

