Raipur jail deputy Varsha Dongre suspended for FB post alleging torture of tribal girls at police stations

Raipur Central Jail deputy Varsha Dongre was suspended for indiscipline on Saturday, after she alleged that young tribal girls were tortured at police stations, news agency ANI reported. The Chhattisgarh government had earlier initiated a probe against her after she posted on Facebook that Naxalism will not end as a ‘capitalist system is being imposed in Bastar’ and tribals are being made to vacate their lands.

Dongre’s took to Facebook after the recent Maoist attack in Sukma, in which 25 CRPF personnel were killed. She also alleged that tribal villages were burnt and that women raped in her post, which has since been deleted.

A team under DIG (Jail) K K Gupta was previously formed to look into the matter, a senior government official said. “The Chief Minister (Raman Singh) had also asked officials to refrain from making such personal remarks. She is aware of the rules in this regard, and will be asked to present her case before the inquiry team.”

