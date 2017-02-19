Raipur: Ajit Jogi leads march against ‘fake encounter’

Ajit Jogi (Source: File Photo) Ajit Jogi (Source: File Photo)

Chhattisgarh Janata Congress Chief Ajit Jogi led a march to Chief Minister Raman Singh’s residence in Raipur on Saturday to protest against killing of two people in an alleged fake encounter in Dantewada on January 29. The families of the two, Bheema Kadti and Sukhmati, were part of the march.

Police have maintained that the two, including a minor, had cases against them and were killed in an exchange of fire. Around 500 villagers from Gompur had walked over 30 kilometres to protest outside a police station on Thursday. They said that 16 days after their death, they were yet to conduct last rites so that a second post mortem could be conducted.

Jogi demanded a judicial probe, a second post mortem, as well as FIR of murder against the police officers concerned. “In a matter this sensitive, the CM does not want to meet us,’’ he said. Jogi said that since all administrative avenues had ended, the families would now approach the Bilaspur HC for justice.