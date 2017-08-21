Raipur: 3 children die in govt hospital after alleged drop in oxygen pressure

the state health department has ordered a probe and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has expressed regret over the deaths. (Source: Express archive) the state health department has ordered a probe and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has expressed regret over the deaths. (Source: Express archive)

Three children died on Monday at a government hospital in Raipur after an alleged drop in oxygen pressure to one of the wards. Hospital authorities, however, claimed that there was no shortage of oxygen supply.

The hospital suspended a operator who is in-charge of the oxygen supply, after he was found in an inebriated condition while on duty.

Meanwhile, the state health department has ordered a probe and Chief Minister Raman Singh has expressed regret over the deaths.

